PHOENIX - A stolen vehicle suspect allegedly jumped out of the moving truck causing it to crash into other vehicles.

Phoenix Police report that in the early morning hours of February 23 an officer located a Ford F-150 pickup truck that was reported stolen by the City of Phoenix.

As the officer pulled behind the truck the driver, 19-year-old Kolby Treshaun Peterson allegedly jumped out of the moving vehicle, leaving it in gear and moving down the road.

The truck came to a stop a few houses down the street, after striking two vehicles in the driveway.

Police say the damage to the vehicles adds up to about $5,000.

Peterson was arrested and charged with car theft and criminal damage.