PEORIA, AZ - Peoria Police are seeking a man caught on video burglarizing a home.

The man reportedly stole several items from a home near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird on Dec. 29 around 8:20 p.m.

The suspect is seen in the video knocking on the front door. When no one answers, he goes into the backyard and enters the home through a window.

He is later seen leaving the house out of the front door with a backpack full of stolen goods.

The suspect appears to be between 18 and 30 years old, has facial hair on his chin, both ears pierced and has a thin build. Police say the hat he was seen wearing says "Engineered to Destroy."

He is also believed to have driven off in an older model, silver Honda Accord.

If you recognize this suspect, please contact Peoria Police.