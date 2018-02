PHOENIX - DNA from a knit cap has linked a man to an armed robbery and kidnapping that occurred 14-months ago.

Phoenix Police report that on December 27, 2016, a man responded to an online ad to buy a gold necklace and watch.

He went to a location near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road where he was robbed, kidnaped and taken to his home where the robbers took more items, including his car.

Police located the stolen car and two of the suspects the same day.

However, the third suspect, 19-year-old Anthony David Siordia remained at large.

Police say a knit cap was left by one of the suspects at the victim’s apartment.

This month DNA from the cap was linked to Siordia after he was arrested for an unrelated aggravated assault.

He's now been charged with kidnapping and armed robbery.