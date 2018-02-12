PD: Diabetic Mesa grandma not given medication, grandson arrested

Joe Enea
11:30 AM, Feb 12, 2018
18 mins ago
mesa | southeast valley

Kenneth George Boles reportedly admitted to not giving his grandma medication, nor providing adequate nourishment.

Kenneth George Boles

MCSO
MESA, AZ - A Mesa woman was sent to the hospital after a diabetic episode and was reportedly found to be malnourished. 

Mesa police report that on Saturday a woman was taken to the hospital for a diabetic episode. Hospital workers reportedly told police that the cause was the woman being malnourished and not being given her insulin. 

Police say the wheelchair-bound woman is in the full-time care of her grandson, 27-year-old Kenneth George Boles. 

Boles allegedly told police that he has been responsible for her care for the last three years. He reportedly admitted to not giving her medication, nor providing adequate nourishment. 

He was arrested for vulnerable adult abuse.

