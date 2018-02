MESA, AZ - A convicted sex offender entered a woman's home, leaving drugs behind and taking her husband’s shirt.

Mesa Police report that on February 9, Deairick Dante Newsome, 32, entered an open garage at a home near Main Street and Country Club Drive.

Police say he then took off his shirt, went into the backyard and entered the home with a woman inside.

Newsome, who police say is on lifetime probation for sexual assault, removed some crystal methamphetamines from his sock and placed it along with his identification on the woman's dresser.

He then allegedly stole a shirt belonging to her husband and put it on.

Police arrived and commanded Newsome to leave the house and surrender.

Upon his arrest, Newsome reportedly told police that he was looking for a companion to share drugs and engage in sex.

He said, "He heard someone tell him to go into the house."

Newsome has been charged with drug possession and criminal trespassing.