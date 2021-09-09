PD: Children 'seriously injured' in aggravated assault situation in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating what they're describing as an aggravated assault situation involving children.

Police responded to an apartment complex in the area of 13th Street and Mountain View Road Wednesday night around 6 p.m.

Police say the children are "seriously injured" but their exact conditions are unknown. It's unclear how many children are injured, or if any suspects are outstanding.

A briefing with more details on the situation is expected to take place at some point Wednesday night.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.