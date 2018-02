GOODYEAR, AZ - A Goodyear man was arrested after allegedly punching his 7-year-old child numerous times in the face.

Goodyear Police report that on January 25, they were notified by a school that a child's face was bruised and the boy accused his father of punching him multiple times.

Police interviewed the boy who reportedly told them that 31-year-old Jacob Lorenzo Vela punched him in the face causing his nose to bleed.

The boy demonstrated to police what happened as he, "made a fist and punch(ed) a stuffed animal in the head numerous times."

Police also interviewed another child in the home who reportedly told them, "Daddy beat his brother up."

He also allegedly told police that the victim was lying on his back, "while his daddy was over the top of him and hitting him over and over."

Vela was arrested on January 31, at his place of employment near 101st Avenue and McDowell Road.

He refused to speak with investigators.

Vela was already on probation after being arrested last January for assault.

He's been charged with child abuse.