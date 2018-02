MESA, AZ - A Mesa man employed as a carpet layer was caught after stealing a diamond necklace from a customer’s home.

Theft charges were filed last week against 34-year-old Brian Richard Fultz.

Mesa police report that on December 11, he was laying carpet inside a Mesa home near Power and Thomas roads, when he allegedly stole a diamond necklace worth about $8,000.

Police say the homeowners recorded the theft on their home security system. In the video, Fultz is reportedly seen going through drawers, removing a jewelry box and putting something in his pocket.

Police say Fultz has "four open cases and two active arrest warrants."

Fultz allegedly admitted his actions to police and gave the necklace to his employer, who returned it to the victim.