PHOENIX - A Phoenix carjacker in a stolen truck gunned it into a running canal last week.

Phoenix Police report that on March 7, just after midnight, 33-year-old Juan Carlos Paredes took a truck at gunpoint.

Police say they spotted the stolen truck a brief time later and attempted to pull it over.

Instead, Paredes reportedly took off, reaching speeds of about 90 miles per hour, before driving off the road and crashing into a canal near 24th Street and McDowell Road.

Paredes ran from the truck, jumping fences in a neighborhood before hiding in the bed of another truck in a carport. He was soon apprehended by police.

Paredes has been charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.