PHOENIX - An 8-year-old boy was allegedly punched in the nose by his mother in the hallway of his elementary school.

Phoenix police report that on Tuesday an 8-year-old boy got in trouble at school.

His parents were in the hallway of the school dealing with him, according to court paperwork.

A teacher reported to police that they heard a "pop" and saw blood coming out of the child's nose and all over his hands.

The boy later reportedly told officers that his mother, 30-year-old Brittany Nicole Saunders, punched him the nose.

Saunders was arrested for child abuse that afternoon, at her home near 35th and Southern avenues.