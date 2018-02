MESA, AZ - Police say a man may have been under the influence during a crash that killed a teenage driver.

Mesa Police report that on Feb. 15 Christopher Lee Marinakis was driving on Guadalupe Road near Greenfield Road when he allegedly crossed over the center lane and collided head-on with another car.

The driver of that car, 19-year-old Paul Ruiz, died of his injuries.

Police say Marinakis' vehicle was pulling a trailer with a utility vehicle on it at the time of the crash. That trailer struck another car but the female victim was uninjured.

Police report that Marinakis had "obvious signs of drug ingestion" and was "acting in a tweaking manner."

Marinakis denied using any drugs but police are awaiting a toxicology report.

Marinakis has been charged with endangerment and manslaughter.