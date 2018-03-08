Police: Avondale man accused of saving child pornography on company's hard drive

PHOENIX - An Avondale man is accused of having child pornography on his company's hard drive.

Phoenix Police report that in August of last year, a Phoenix employer contacted them after discovering child pornography on the external hard drive of 42-year-old Scott Allen Beck.

Police say they found over 48,000 images of child porn on the hard drive, including a video that reportedly shows a naked Beck viewing child porn. Other images allegedly found on the hard drive include pictures that Beck took of children that are known to him.

He reportedly filed the images under that child's name and the location where he took the picture.

On March 3, they raided his Avondale home near Avondale Boulevard and Thomas Road.

In his car, they reportedly found a thumb drive containing more child porn, authorities said. Upon his arrest Beck denied the allegations, claiming he is being set up.

In court paperwork investigators noted, "The children he targeted are residents of Arizona and that Beck knows their precise location."

He's being held on a $300,00 bond on multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.