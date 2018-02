PHOENIX - A Phoenix woman had quite the shock recently when she allegedly woke up to her ex-boyfriend whispering her name, while standing over her with a knife.

Phoenix Police report that on February 7 a woman was sleeping in her home near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road when she heard the voice of her ex-boyfriend, whispering her name.

She awoke to find 27-year-old Edward Ray Gonzalez standing over her wearing gloves and holding a knife.

She woke a male friend who was lying next to her, and they all started yelling at each other.

The woman reportedly told police that it appeared that her friend convinced Gonzalez to leave, as she saw them walking toward the door.

However, after the door opened Gonzalez allegedly turned around and punched the man. They both fought over the knife, and the man managed to get the knife away from Gonzalez.

He kept Gonzalez in a hold for a while but later released him.

Police arrested Gonzalez later that day at his Tolleson home.

He's been charged with burglary and aggravated assault.