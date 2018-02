GLENDALE, AZ - An armed Glendale homeowner was able to protect his girlfriend and her bedridden mother from a home intruder.

Glendale police report that on February 14, a man was awoken by hearing noises in his home, near 55th and Olive avenues.

The man grabbed his handgun and flashlight and went to investigate.

Police say the man was concerned about his girlfriend and her bedridden mother, who was sleeping in a chair in the living room.

The man located 57-year-old Edward Eugenio Maya in the hallway of the home.

He held Maya at gunpoint as his girlfriend called the police.

Police say they found a meth pipe on Maya, who told them he entered the home to get warm.

Maya, who has prior arrests for theft and trespassing, has been charged with criminal trespassing.