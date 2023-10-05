PD: 64 arrested, five guns seized in multi-agency operation against retail theft

PHOENIX — Dozens of people were arrested after a multi-agency operation against retail theft across the Valley, according to a Thursday press release.

The Phoenix Police Department, who led the operation, says the Property Crimes Bureau created a comprehensive list of repeat offenders and high-crime areas to police throughout the four-day operation.

Police say that from September 12 to 15, 248 warrants were cleared, 64 people were arrested and five guns were seized.

Of those 64 people, one person was linked to more than $37,000 worth of stolen jewelry, according to police. That person was allegedly connected to six other cases and was arrested on felony shoplifting and theft charges.

Details regarding the other arrests have not been released.

The operation was conducted in partnership with Chandler, Gilbert, Scottsdale and Surprise police departments.