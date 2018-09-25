PD: 4-year-old left home alone overnight at Scottsdale apartment

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - A 4-year-old girl was left home alone while her mother spent the night at the Scottsdale entertainment district over the weekend.

Scottsdale police report that around 6:30 Sunday morning, a 4-year-old girl knocked on the apartment door of a neighbor. The girl told the neighbor that her mother wasn't home.

The neighbor checked the apartment near 94th Street and Bell Road and found no one there.

Police responded and contacted the mother, 29-year-old Alexandra Rose Ciliento, after getting her phone number from the girl's father.

Ciliento returned to the apartment and reportedly told police that she left the girl home around 11 p.m. the night before. She said she went to the entertainment district in south Scottsdale and stayed there all night.

She also allegedly told police that she was unaware the girl could unlock and open the door.

Ciliento was arrested for child abuse.

If you suspect a child is being abused, the Arizona Department of Child Services has resources available to report the issue to a social worker. You can call the Arizona Child Abuse Hotline at 1-888-SOS-CHILD (1-888-767-2445), and will be asked for information about the child, as well as the nature of your concerns. You can also get more information from DCS about reporting abuse or neglect online.