PD: 14-year-old boy arrested for murder after stabbing, killing 15-year-old during argument

Posted at 3:32 PM, Apr 01, 2021
PHOENIX — A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after fatally stabbing a 15-year-old boy at an apartment complex in west Phoenix Wednesday night.

Police say the stabbing happened before 9 p.m. at an apartment complex near 69th Avenue and Osborn Road, and found evidence of an assault at the complex.

Phoenix police say the two teenagers got into an argument on Wednesday, when the 14-year-old allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the 15-year-old, later identified as John Sanchez. The teen was taken to a nearby hospital by a family member where he died, police say.

The 14-year-old, who has not been identified, was booked into jail on a second-degree murder charge, police say.

A police spokesperson say Sanchez and the alleged suspect knew each other and were at the suspect's apartment when the stabbing happened.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

