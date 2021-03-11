PD: 14-year-old arrested for shooting two roommates in Mesa

MESA, AZ — A 14-year-old boy has been arrested, accused of shooting two adult roommates in Mesa.

Mesa police say the incident happened at a home near Stapley and University drives around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, the 14-year-old suspect was arguing with two 23-year-old roommates about rent and other issues. During the argument, the teen allegedly became angry and fired shots at one of the two victims. The teen told police that the victim he intended to shoot was being aggressive toward him, and he did not mean to shoot the second victim involved.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment; one was shot in the foot and the other in the back and the leg. Their conditions haven’t been released.

The teen suspect fled the home after the shooting and was located a few hours later. The teen said he left the gun behind a liquor store, but police were unable to locate the weapon.

The suspect has been booked into the Durango Juvenile Center for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.