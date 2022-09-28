Watch Now
PCSO identifies woman, child found dead in San Tan Valley home Monday

Posted at 2:52 PM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 17:52:46-04

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is identifying the woman and child found dead in a San Tan Valley home Monday.

The PCSO says 43-year-old Griselda Rodriguez and 6-year-old Nathan Arteaga were found dead in a home near Castlegate and Simonton boulevards.

Deputies were called to the home around 2:30 p.m. Monday regarding a possible suicidal person.

When they arrived at the house, they found Rodriguez and Arteaga dead.

Officials have not provided any suspect information in the case.

Their causes of death are being determined by a medical examiner.

