PCSO deputy shoots at driver in reported stolen vehicle who hit a deputy vehicle

A Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputy shot at someone who they say was driving a stolen vehicle and intentionally rammed into a PCSO patrol vehicle Sunday morning.

Officials say an "attempt to locate" was issued for a stolen vehicle out of Pinal County.

When deputies tried to stop the vehicle, it sped off. Officials say it came to a stop on SR 87 southeast of Lower San Tan Village and then backed into a PCSO vehicle.

Officials say a deputy shot at the vehicle. The driver was not injured and left the area.

The vehicle was found abandoned within Gila River Indian Community land.

Chandler police officers found the driver near Gilbert Road and Hunt Highway. The individual was taken into custody.

One deputy is being treated for minor injuries, though the cause of those injuries were not immediately released.

The area along SR 87 where officials say the incident happened is closed in both directions. There is no estimated time for reopening.