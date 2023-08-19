Over 100,000 fentanyl pills recovered in Cottonwood traffic stops

COTTONWOOD, AZ — Three people are in custody after Cottonwood police say they seized thousands of fentanyl pills during separate traffic stops this past week.

Police say they conducted interdiction operations on SR 260 between Camp Verde and Cottonwood over the past week. Multiple traffic stops were conducted during the operations.

Cottonwood Police Department

During two separate stops on different days, officers seized about 125,000 fentanyl pills, which altogether weighs about 30 pounds.

Three people were arrested as a part of these traffic stops.

They have not been identified, but police say they are facing various charges for narcotics trafficking.

Police say more suspects, leads, and charges may come out of the investigation regarding the seized drugs.