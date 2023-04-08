Watch Now
One seriously hurt after shooting early Saturday morning in Avondale

Posted at 7:06 AM, Apr 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-08 11:17:26-04

AVONDALE, AZ — One person was seriously hurt after being shot early Saturday morning in Avondale.

Avondale police say the shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. near Avondale Boulevard and McDowell Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was reportedly taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Avondale police do not have any suspect information to release at this time.

Police, however, do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community.

The shooting remains under investigation.

