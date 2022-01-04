Domestic violence suspect shot and killed by police in Chino Valley

CHINO VALLEY, AZ — The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says a suspect is dead, one man is in critical condition and one person was severely injured after a domestic dispute that led to a shooting involving police in Chino Valley.

Chino Valley police responded to a home Tuesday morning after a suspect reportedly assaulted his brother with a hammer and fled the area.

The suspect then allegedly robbed a nearby Dollar General and assaulted the manager. He then drove to the nearby Paulden Community Center where police say he threatened the occupants with a gun.

After leaving the community center, YSCO deputies and Chino Valley police found the suspect near a train trestle off State Road 89.

Despite warnings from police, the man reportedly raised his gun at the police. Chino Valley officers then fired shots at the man, killing him.

The suspect’s brother was airlifted to Flagstaff Medical Center with serious injuries.

The Dollar General manager was taken to the Yavapai Regional Medical Center for his injuries.

State Route 89 remains closed from I-40 to Big Chino Road. Northbound is closed at the Paulden Post Office.

Police ask drivers to seek alternative routes.

No additional details on the incident have been released.