Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

One person in critical condition after shooting outside Old Town Scottsdale nightclub

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
police
Posted at 8:48 PM, Mar 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-26 23:50:12-04

SCOTTSDALE — One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting outside a nightclub in Old Town Scottsdale Sunday night.

When officers arrived to the area of Drinkwater Boulevard and Indian School Road, there was someone with "gunshot wounds." It is unknown how many times the person was shot.

Officials say this is an isolated incident involving multiple people and there is no immediate threat to the community.

This shooting is currently under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!