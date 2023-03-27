One person in critical condition after shooting outside Old Town Scottsdale nightclub

SCOTTSDALE — One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting outside a nightclub in Old Town Scottsdale Sunday night.

When officers arrived to the area of Drinkwater Boulevard and Indian School Road, there was someone with "gunshot wounds." It is unknown how many times the person was shot.

Officials say this is an isolated incident involving multiple people and there is no immediate threat to the community.

This shooting is currently under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.