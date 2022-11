CHANDLER, AZ — One person has been hospitalized after a shooting incident involving Chandler police.

Chandler police say the incident happened after 12:30 p.m. in the area of Gilbert and Pecos roads.

Watch live video from the scene in the player below:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

Police say one "suspect" has been hospitalized in unknown condition. No officers were injured in the incident.

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.