One person dead, one injured after shooting near 44th St and Southern

PHOENIX, AZ — Two young men were shot early Saturday near 44th Street and Southern Avenue, leaving one dead and the other injured.

Police were called to the area for reports of shots fired. When they arrived they discovered a large party had taken place at a vacant residence.

A victim, identified as Bryson Footracer, was dropped off at a hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Another 18-year-old was dropped off at a different hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.