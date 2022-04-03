Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

One person dead, one injured after shooting near 44th St and Southern

police investigation crime scene
AP
police investigation crime scene
Posted at 6:34 AM, Apr 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-03 09:37:56-04

PHOENIX, AZ — Two young men were shot early Saturday near 44th Street and Southern Avenue, leaving one dead and the other injured.

Police were called to the area for reports of shots fired. When they arrived they discovered a large party had taken place at a vacant residence.

A victim, identified as Bryson Footracer, was dropped off at a hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Another 18-year-old was dropped off at a different hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems