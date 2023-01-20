One person critical, suspect at large after shooting in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police are investigating a shooting in a residential area Friday morning.

Officers were called to a neighborhood near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road just before 9:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound. That person was reportedly transported to the hospital with "life-threatening" injuries.

Chandler police say they are looking for one suspect, a Hispanic or white male between the ages of 20 and 30 years old.

They add that the suspect was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, possibly a referee shirt, under a gray hoodie.

The suspect was last seen near Saragosa and Palm.

Chandler officials said it was an "active police incident" and that people in the area should remain indoors. Schools in the area are on lockdown until further notice as well.

Video from the scene showed numerous police vehicles and officers with weapons drawn outside of a home. Police did say they believe the suspect has left the area, however.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.