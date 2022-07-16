Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

One man arrested after 35,000 fentanyl pills were allegedly found in his possession

Phoenix Police
ABC15
Phoenix Police
Posted at 4:11 PM, Jul 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-16 19:11:40-04

PHOENIX — A 20-year-old man was arrested July 7 after police allegedly found 35,000 fentanyl pills in his possession.

Deontray Keomany-Smith allegedly ran a red light and police say before officers could catch up to the vehicle, he threw bags out the window.

Body camera footage posted to the Phoenix Police Twitter page shows officers picking up blue pills scattered on the ground.

Police say Keomany-Smith crashed after throwing the bags out the window.

Approximately 35,000 fentanyl pills, over $7,700 and 2 guns were allegedly found in the man's possession.

Keomany-Smith was arrested and faces charges of narcotic drug possession/use, narcotic drug possession for sale, unlawful flight from law enforcement vehicle, possession/use of weapon in a drug offense, and drug paraphernalia possession/use. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!