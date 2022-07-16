PHOENIX — A 20-year-old man was arrested July 7 after police allegedly found 35,000 fentanyl pills in his possession.

Deontray Keomany-Smith allegedly ran a red light and police say before officers could catch up to the vehicle, he threw bags out the window.

Body camera footage posted to the Phoenix Police Twitter page shows officers picking up blue pills scattered on the ground.

#PHXPD800Patrol officers saw a car run a red light. Before officers could catch up, the driver threw bags out the window, then car crashed. The suspect was arrested & the following items were obtained:

🔹Approximately 35,000 fentanyl pills

🔹Over $7,700

🔹2 guns#GoodPoliceWork pic.twitter.com/UAI5UQH0hz — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) July 16, 2022

Police say Keomany-Smith crashed after throwing the bags out the window.

Approximately 35,000 fentanyl pills, over $7,700 and 2 guns were allegedly found in the man's possession.

Keomany-Smith was arrested and faces charges of narcotic drug possession/use, narcotic drug possession for sale, unlawful flight from law enforcement vehicle, possession/use of weapon in a drug offense, and drug paraphernalia possession/use. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.