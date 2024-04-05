Watch Now
One injured, three detained after shooting near 32nd Street and Thomas Road

Victim hospitalized with a serious, but non-life-threatening injury
Posted at 8:58 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 23:58:03-04

PHOENIX, AZ — Three people have been detained after a shooting near 32nd Street and Thomas Road Thursday night.

Officials were called to the area just after 7:37 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers were getting into the neighborhood, they found a vehicle matching the description of a suspect vehicle.

Police say three adults, two women and a man, were detained near a liquor store near 34th Street and Thomas Road.

One person was taken to a hospital with a serious, but non-life-threatening injury.

It is currently unknown what led up to the shooting.

34th Street is closed in both directions along Thomas Road while this incident is under investigation.

