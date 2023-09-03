Watch Now
One hurt, several detained after gunfire breaks out at house party near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road

A man reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds
Phoenix police
Posted at 8:20 AM, Sep 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-03 11:20:49-04

PHOENIX — One person was hurt and several people were detained after gunfire broke out at a house party in west Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 3:30 a.m. for a party in the area.

When officers arrived, they heard multiple gunshots and saw multiple cars leaving the area.

Police stopped two of the vehicles, and detained "several" people. It's not clear how many people were detained.

Police also found a man had suffered multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. He was transported to the hospital for injuries now considered non-life-threatening.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

