One hurt, another in custody after shooting near 19th Avenue and Union Hills Drive

PHOENIX — One man is hurt and another is in custody after a shooting late Friday night in north Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say it happened just before 11 p.m. near 19th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police currently believe there was a gunfight outside between two men. The victim was struck by a stray bullet inside his home.

One of the shooters was taken into custody. That person was released pending further investigation. The other shooter remains at large.

Police continue to investigate what led up to the shooting.