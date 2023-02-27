One hospitalized after Peoria shooting, police searching for victim's stolen vehicle

PEORIA — One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Peoria near El Mirage Road and Vistancia Boulevard Sunday night.

Officials say the shooter left the scene before officers got there.

Police say everyone involved in this shooting possibly knows each other.

The shooter is believed to have stolen the victim's vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a dark blue 2008 Toyota Sequoia with and Arizona license plate reading CNY7086.

Peoria Police Department

This shooting is currently under investigation.