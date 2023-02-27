Watch Now
One hospitalized after Peoria shooting, police searching for victim's stolen vehicle

Posted at 9:47 PM, Feb 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-26 23:55:06-05

PEORIA — One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Peoria near El Mirage Road and Vistancia Boulevard Sunday night.

Officials say the shooter left the scene before officers got there.

Police say everyone involved in this shooting possibly knows each other.

The shooter is believed to have stolen the victim's vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a dark blue 2008 Toyota Sequoia with and Arizona license plate reading CNY7086.

This shooting is currently under investigation.

