PHOENIX — One man is dead and two others are hurt following a shooting early Saturday morning near 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Phoenix police say they arrived at the scene a little before 1:30 a.m. and found three men with gunshot wounds.

All three men were taken to local hospitals. One of the men did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The two other men remain in the hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.