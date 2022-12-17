One dead, suspect at large after car deal goes wrong in Phoenix

PHOENIX — One man is dead after a shooting near Mcdowell Road and 43rd Avenue Friday night.

Phoenix police say they responded to the call just before 9:15 p.m., where they found 27-year-old David Navidad-Parra lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Navidad-Parra was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there was another call earlier about a man missing while providing a test drive during a private vehicle sale, and officers later confirmed the missing person was Navidad-Parra.

Detectives then learned that the Glendale Police Department responded to a vehicle fire near 91st Avenue and Rose Lane early Saturday morning.

Early reports suggest the vehicle that caught fire was involved in the homicide investigation.

There have been no arrests made and Phoenix police is asking anyone with information to contact them or Silent Witness if they wish to remain anonymous.