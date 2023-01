PHOENIX — One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting near 16th Street and Union Hills Drive Sunday morning.

Phoenix police say they arrived at the scene just after 8 a.m. and they detained one man and found the victim with a gunshot wound.

According to officers, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified, along with the person that was detained.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.