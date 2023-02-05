One dead, one hurt in hit-and-run crash near 7th Street and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — One woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a hit-and-run crash near 7th Street and McDowell Road Saturday night.

Phoenix police say they arrived at the scene just before midnight and saw three vehicles involved in the collision.

Inside a gold-colored car, police found a woman and a man with signs of trauma. They were taken to the hospital where the woman died from her injuries.

The man is expected to survive.

According to police, a white-colored vehicle was involved in the crash, and it was found unoccupied.

Police say an unknown male left the scene in a separate vehicle.

The third vehicle struck was after the initial collision and the driver did not suffer any serious injuries.

Detectives learned the gold-colored vehicle ran a red light while heading northbound on 10th Street and collided with the white vehicle, which was heading eastbound on McDowell Road.

The investigation remains active and no arrests have been made. If anyone has information, you are asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness if you wish to remain anonymous.