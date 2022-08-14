One dead, at least five others hurt after shooting near SR 143 and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — One person is dead and at least five others were hurt after a shooting overnight at a Phoenix home.

Phoenix Police say they got a call just before 2 a.m. of a shooting near SR 143 and McDowell Road.

They say they arrived to a "chaotic" scene with multiple people having been hit by gunfire.

Police say four people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. A fifth was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury. Police cannot confirm if the fifth person was also shot.

One man was prounced dead at the scene by fire personnel.

Two men have been detained, according to police.

Police are still investigating and trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Follow ABC15 and ABC15.com for additional updates to this breaking story.