TEMPE — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting near McClintock Drive and Guadalupe Road Saturday night.

Officials were called to a residence around 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say there was an argument between roommates that led up to the shooting.

One person died and another was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say one person is in custody.

This incident is currently under investigation.