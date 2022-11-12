Watch Now
Crime

One dead, another in custody after shooting near 19th Avenue and Union Hills Drive

Police believe the victim was struck by a stray bullet from a gunfight between two other men
ABC15
Posted at 6:55 AM, Nov 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-12 08:55:10-05

PHOENIX — One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting late Friday night in north Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say it happened just before 11 p.m. near 19th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police currently believe there was a gunfight outside between two men. The victim was struck by a stray bullet inside his home.

One of the shooters was taken into custody. The other shooter remains at large.

Police continue to investigate what led up to the shooting.

