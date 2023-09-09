One dead, another hurt in shooting near Central Avenue and Broadway Road in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is dead and another is hurt after a shooting in south Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Police say were called to the area near Central Avenue and Broadway Road around 5 a.m. for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound. First responders provided aid but he later died of his injuries at the hospital.

The victim has not yet been identified.

A second man was also found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with what is considered a non-life-threatening injury.

Police say several people were detained during their preliminary investigation. They have not yet identified a suspect.

What led up to the shooting is under investigation.