Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

One dead, another hurt in shooting near Central Avenue and Broadway Road in south Phoenix

Police have not yet identified any suspects
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
9-9 Central Ave GSW
Posted at 10:00 AM, Sep 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-09 14:11:12-04

PHOENIX — A man is dead and another is hurt after a shooting in south Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Police say were called to the area near Central Avenue and Broadway Road around 5 a.m. for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound. First responders provided aid but he later died of his injuries at the hospital.

The victim has not yet been identified.

A second man was also found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with what is considered a non-life-threatening injury.

Police say several people were detained during their preliminary investigation. They have not yet identified a suspect.

What led up to the shooting is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Give to the 2nd Chance Bike Drive today!