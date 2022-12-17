One dead, another hurt after shooting near 23rd Avenue and Baseline Road

PHOENIX — One person is dead and another is seriously hurt after a shooting in south Phoenix Saturday morning.

Phoenix police say they responded to an "unknown trouble call" near 23rd Avenue and Baseline Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man and a woman in a car parked in the roadway.

Police say the woman was in the car suffering from a gunshot wound. She died at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

The man reportedly had multiple injuries and officers attempted rendering aid on the scene.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries police say are "life-threatening."

Police did not say how the man was injured. They also are still determining if a suspect may be at large.

The shooting is under investigation.