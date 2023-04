PHOENIX — A man is dead after a shooting in west Phoenix early Friday morning.

Phoenix police say it happened around 4 a.m. near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police have not said if they've made any arrests connected to the shooting, and they have not released any information about a possible suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.