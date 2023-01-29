One dead after allegedly breaking into El Mirage house

One man is dead after he and three other armed individuals allegedly forced entry into a house near El Mirage and Thunderbird roads Saturday evening.

Officials say when the four individuals broke in, one of the occupants of the house fired at the group.

One of the suspects was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the other three individuals fled from the area.

Officials believe that this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate danger to the community.

This incident remains under investigation.