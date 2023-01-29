Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

One dead after allegedly breaking into El Mirage house

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 10:29 PM, Jan 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-29 00:29:53-05

One man is dead after he and three other armed individuals allegedly forced entry into a house near El Mirage and Thunderbird roads Saturday evening.

Officials say when the four individuals broke in, one of the occupants of the house fired at the group.

One of the suspects was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the other three individuals fled from the area.

Officials believe that this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate danger to the community.

This incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!