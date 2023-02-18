Watch Now
One dead after hit-and-run near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road

Posted at 9:49 AM, Feb 18, 2023
PHOENIX — A man is dead after a hit-and-run around 1:30 Saturday morning near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Phoenix Police say they found a man in the roadway unconscious and with life-threatening injuries when they arrived at the scene.

Detectives learned the man was crossing mid-block when he was hit by a vehicle. The vehicle then drove off and headed northbound on 27th Avenue.

The man was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, and he later died from his injuries.

This is an open investigation and police ask anyone with information related to this hit-and-run to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

