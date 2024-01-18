Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Officer injured while responding to report of robbery near Central and Dunlap avenues

It is unknown how the officer was injured
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Screenshot 2024-01-17 at 9.02.01 PM.png
Posted at 9:10 PM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 23:10:22-05

PHOENIX — An officer was injured while responding to a report of a robbery near Central and Dunlap avenues Wednesday night.

Police say officers arrived at the area just after 7:30 p.m. and were looking for a man and woman allegedly involved in a robbery.

The man allegedly ran away from officers and when officers caught up, there was a struggle before the man was ultimately arrested.

The woman was also arrested.

One officer suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. It is currently unknown how exactly the officer was injured.

The man involved was also taken to a hospital for evaluation. When he is released, police say he will be booked on multiple charges.

This incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61