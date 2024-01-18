Officer injured while responding to report of robbery near Central and Dunlap avenues

PHOENIX — An officer was injured while responding to a report of a robbery near Central and Dunlap avenues Wednesday night.

Police say officers arrived at the area just after 7:30 p.m. and were looking for a man and woman allegedly involved in a robbery.

The man allegedly ran away from officers and when officers caught up, there was a struggle before the man was ultimately arrested.

The woman was also arrested.

One officer suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. It is currently unknown how exactly the officer was injured.

The man involved was also taken to a hospital for evaluation. When he is released, police say he will be booked on multiple charges.

This incident remains under investigation.