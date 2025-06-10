No bail for suspected gunman in Las Vegas Strip shooting; both victims identified

LAS VEGAS, NV — The man arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of two people on the Las Vegas Strip will be held in jail without bail.

Manuel Ruiz, 41, made his first appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday morning after his arrest on two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Ruiz is accused of opening fire in front of the Bellagio Fountains at 10:40 p.m. Sunday. Police have said the shooting was an isolated incident that may have stemmed from a social media dispute.

[FULL HEARING] Manuel Ruiz appears in court after arrest for open murder

The two people killed in the shooting were publicly identified on Tuesday as 44-year-old Rodney Finley and 43-year-old Tanisha Finley.

Medical examiners with the Clark County Coroner's Office determined Rodney Finley died from multiple gunshot wounds, and Tanisha Finley died from gunshot wounds to the head. Both deaths were ruled homicides.

Viewer video shows the scene after fatal shooting on the Las Vegas Strip

Police say Ruiz turned himself in at the Henderson Police Department on Monday afternoon.

Investigators have yet to detail the nature of the conflict believed to have sparked the shooting, though speculation on social media has been rampant in the hours since it happened.

