Neighbor video leads Peoria police to arrest man for animal cruelty

Video showed man abusing dog at Peoria home
Posted at 10:49 AM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 13:49:24-04

PEORIA, AZ — A man is in custody after a neighbor reportedly got video of him abusing a dog in Peoria Thursday.

Police say they got an animal welfare check call Thursday in the area of 107th Avenue and Happy Valley Road.

The caller said they witnessed a man, later identified as 42-year-old Jeffrey Wright, abusing the dog and had gotten video of the incident.

Animal control officers took the animal for medical care, and the dog reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries.

The owner of the home told police Wright was visiting and did not live at the home, so the dog was initially returned to the home.

Later, police learned Wright stayed at the home regularly, therefore the dog was seized.

Wright is now facing animal cruelty charges.

