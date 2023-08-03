Watch Now
Nearly $800,000 worth of fentanyl pills seized during I-40 traffic stop near Sun Valley

About 34.5 pounds of 'M30' fentanyl pills were found in the vehicle
Posted at 8:50 AM, Aug 03, 2023
WINSLOW, AZ — Nearly $800,000 worth of fentanyl pills were taken off the street Tuesday after a traffic stop on I-40 near Sun Valley.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a trooper conducted a traffic stop on I-40 eastbound near mile marker 293 near Sun Valley just before 6:10 p.m.

DPS says indicators of criminal activity were observed, and the driver refused to comply to a consent search.

Winslow police say they were called by DPS just after 6:30 p.m. requesting K-9 assistance with the traffic stop.

When the Winslow police K-9 arrived, it alerted to the vehicle. Police and DPS then searched it and found a large amount of suspected blue "M30" fentanyl pills.

The pills seized weighed just under 35 pounds, and it has an estimated street value of about $780,000.

The driver was booked on multiple drug-related charges.

