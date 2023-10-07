Nearly $500k in illegal drugs seized in southern Arizona

AMADO, AZ — Nearly $500,000 worth of illegal drugs are off the streets after a Border Patrol agent found abandoned duffel bags Thursday in southern Arizona.

Customs and Border Patrol officials say the stop took place on Thursday morning near the I-19 Immigration Checkpoint in Amado, Arizona.

Amado is about 40 miles south of Tucson.

CBP says a K9 team found and seized the four bags, which were found to contain meth and fentanyl.

All told, close to 65 pounds of fentanyl was seized, with an estimated street value of more than $416,000.

There was also over 70 pounds of meth, with an estimated street value just shy of $64,000 in the bags.

CBP has not said if they have any suspects for who left the duffel bags in the area.

The narcotics have been turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.