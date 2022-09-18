Navajo police searching for man who robbed Window Rock bank

WINDOW ROCK, AZ — The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man they say robbed a bank in Window Rock Friday.

Police say just after 11:45 Friday morning, they received a silent alarm to the Wells Fargo Bank in Window Rock.

When police arrived, officers confirmed with employees that the bank had been robbed, and the suspect was seen fleeing from the area on foot.

The person of interest is described by police as about 5'9" with a medium build, and he was wearing a black ball cap, black sweater, white t-shirt, white shorts and black shoes.

He was also seen carrying a black bag with a bright green single should strap.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Window Rock police at (928) 871-6111 or (928) 871-6112. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

The Navajo Police Department, Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations, and Apache County Sheriff's Office are assisting the FBI as they continue to investigate.